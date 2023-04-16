NPC federal commissioner tasks census publicity c’ttee on aggressive advocacy, enlightenment of citizens

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (Abakaliki)

The National Population Commission /NPC Federal Commissioner in-charge of Ebonyi State Hon Darlington Okereke, has tasked members of the State Census Publicity Committee, to ensure intensive advocacy/enlightenment of Stakeholders and citizens, on the 2023 census methodology to achieve an accurate and credible head-count.

Hon Okereke made the assertion in Abakaliki Ebonyi State capital at the weekend, on the occasion of One-Day Capacity Building Workshop organized for members of the State Census Publicity Committee.

He reiteràted that the vision of the Commission, was to produce not only accurate/reliable census , but an inclusive user-friendly data that will be used by all segments of the society.

*This workshop underscores the determination and commitment of the commission, to conduct a successful census in 2023*

According to him, “the job before the committee is phenomenal considering the dire need to inform , educate and enlighten Ebonyians on the scope of the census”

“Targeted advocacy and sustained publicity is very imperative to the successful conduct of the census exercise”

Earlier in a Paper Presentation titled,*Data Quàlity Management*, the Director in chàrge of Data Quality Management Dr Joseph Chukwu, restated that the nation’s needs to get a Data that will serve in the next 10 years*

*Data Quality Management is a process of ensuring that all component of the System runs accurately*

*Every measure that is desirable are out in place to ensure that all Data are collated*

In another Presentation titled *Enumeration Area Demarcation and Digital Mapping /EAD/ for Housing and Population Census* Mrs Geraldine Ngozi Arakwe, Director Carthology represented by My Kingsley Ejeh, described EAD as Delineation of the country into compact and Identifiable Areas which designated Enumerators can cover within the time stipulated for the enumeration exercise*

*NPC/EAD Maps has Maps and Questionares in the Device, role of maps in census activities facilitated the work of Supervisors and Enumerators*

Members of the Census Publicity Committee include the DIrector General Ebonyi Broadcasting Service Engr Timothy Nwachi, GM Unity FM Radio Dr Sylvester Ndollo, HOD Public Affairs of NPC Mrs Nwakaego Nworie, Chief Darlington Okereke, State Director NPC Barrister /Mrs Nneka Manyike, Chairman NLC Professor Ogugua Egwu, President National Council of Women Society Mrs Chinyere Udoku among others.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of Video Documentary on the Status of preparation for the 2023 census,

Goodwill messages were received from the Chairman of the State Census Publicity Committee who is equally Ebonyi State Commissioner For Information Barrister Uchenna Orji.