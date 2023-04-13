NPC assures enumerators of safety during census in FCT.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Commissioner of the National Population Commission in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Joseph Shazin has assured enumerators and other workers of the commission of their safety during the head count operations expected to commence next month.

Chief Shazin said the concern of some enumerators about insecurity and their safety has been taken care of as adequate security personnel would be engaged to provide safety coverage for workers engaged in the enumeration exercise.

The NPC commissioner gave the assurance in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the preparation of the commission to ensure seamless population and housing census in the capital territory in May, this year.

According to the commissioner, every necessary arrangement has been completed, including the training of adhoc staff and the formation of relevant committees to take charge of every aspect of the census by the FCT NPC to ensure that it goes into the head count without hitches.

“Where need be, we would attach security personnel to the enumerators especially those who will operate in the remote rural areas to ensure that they do their work without disruptions,” he said.

Shazin stated that shifting the census to May this year was necessitated by the need for adequate preparation adding that with the new date, Nigerians should expect more credible and better head count.

“God willing, we hope by the level of preparation, that the census will be free, credible, fair and acceptable by Nigerians. I am assuring that the exercise will not be shifted again.”

He enjoined Nigerians, especially FCT residents, to imbibe the message and significance of Easter and extend it beyond the celebration period because Easter signifies love, unity, peace, accommodation, harmony and understanding of others.