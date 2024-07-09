Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NPAN demands immediate release of two abducted journalists in Kaduna

Latest News
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), is concerned over the safety of Messers Abdulgafar Alabelewe and Mr. AbdulRaheem Abdu, the Kaduna state’s correspondents of The Nation and Blue Print newspapers respectively, who were abducted last weekend.

More worrying is the prolonged silence from their abductors who seized the journalists along with members of their families, including wives and children.

The trauma induced on both their biological and professional families by this condemnable event, are better imagined

We call on the Federal Government to ensure the safe return of the journalists and their families, by deploying all the necessary security assets at its disposal.

We stand in sympathy with the families as we pray for their safe return.

We appeal to their abductors to ensure that none of them come to harm but returned all safely .

Continue Reading
Editor 20889 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Breaking: Supreme Court endorses LG autonomy, orders direct…

LASUTH ‘discharges’ girl-child amputee, MURIC fumes

Conflicting court orders: We’ll punish errant judges,…

How bureaucratic bottlenecks stalled reconstruction of…

1 of 2,314