NPAN Announces changes in newspaper cover prices

The Newspaper PROPRIETORS’ASSOCIATION Association of Nigeria (NPAN), has announced changes in the cover prices of newspapers of its members, with effect from January 2, 2024.

In a statement issued on at the weekend and signed by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Feyi Smith, the Association said members had retained current cover prices for over four years, while inflation had more than doubled within the same time.

“Virtually everything we use to produce newspapers are imported,” the statement said. “That means that inflation and the devaluation of the currency has had very serious negative impact on our cost of operations. Our members will make some price changes in the New Year.”

The statement said even it appreciated the fact that newspaper customers were also going through difficult times that was why publishers have borne the brunt of high production costs for the last four years without adjusting cover prices.

It said the industry was facing a difficult that and was doing the best it could to take advantage of technology and better collaboration amongst publishers to improve its efficiency.

The statement also assured consumers of improved content in the new year.