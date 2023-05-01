NPA Urges Cooperation By African Countries On Port Security

The Nigerian Ports Authority NPA, has called on Port and Harbours management in West and Central African sub-region to take deliberate measures to boost security at their various port locations, following worsening insecurity across the globe, especially around seaports and allied facilities.

Managing Director of the Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, who hosted seaport security experts in Lagos, recently to a one-day brainstorming session to mark the first training of the West and Central Africa Port Security (WeCAPS), said there was no better time than now for ports and harbours managements within the sub-region to take issues of security of lives, cargo and other port assets very seriously.

Represented by the NPA General Manger, Security, Mohammed Khalil at the training in Lagos, Bello-Koko assured that the management of the NPA would continue to give a priority attention to issues of security in order to forestall any breach in and around the country’s port locations.

Recall that the current Bello-Koko-led management of the NPA had embarked on rehabilitation and renewal of port infrastructure with a view to boosting port efficiency, safety and security.

One of such infrastructure was the rehabilitation of port control towers at both Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, which are the country’s largest cargo seaports. This is in addition to the rehabilitation of the Tin Can Port inland roads networks to enhance uninterrupted movement of cargo as well as completion of the Tin Can Port perimeter fencing project, which were inaugurated penultimate week to reduce access to unauthorised persons and also curb criminal activities.