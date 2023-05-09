NPA: Tin Can port in Lagos berths 300m-long vessel, the biggest ever

Tin Can Island Port in Lagos has received its largest container freighting vessel ever, MSC Maureen, a 300 meters-long vessel.

MSC Maureen was built in 2003 (20 years ago) and sails under the flag of Panama.

Her carrying capacity is 6,750 twenty-foot containers.

The Port Manager, Mr Buba Jubril, said on Tuesday that the berthing of the vessel marked the arrival of the longest vessel to ever call at the Lagos pilotage district.

He described the development as a ground breaking achievement at the port.

“A vessel of 300 meters length will automatically fetch the Nigerian Ports Authority and government huge revenues in dollar terms and this will go a long way to benefit the country.

“The port is expecting more of such vessels in the future,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Deputy Comptroller of Enforcement at the Tin Can Island Customs Command, Mr Gambo Aliu said the berthing of the vessel was an affirmation of the standards available at the port.

He noted that this was a manifestation of efficiency and a big revenue earner for the country.

“This container carrier can carry thousands of containers and this portends more revenue and more development for the nation,’’ he said.

Similarly, the Harbour Master, Capt. Ibrahim Habib said with the arrival of MSC Maureen, the port had been able to maximise the potential of its channels.

He noted that before now, the largest vessel the port had been able to berth was of 275 metres length.

He said that with the achievement, the port was gradually pushing the limits and the berthing of the vessel would help to increase investors’ confidence in the nation’s ports.

Pilot Emmanuel Samaila who spoke on behalf of other pilots said it was a great achievement to bring a vessel of 300 meters length to the Tin Can Island Port.

In his remarks, Managing Director of MSC Nigeria Ltd., Mr Andrew Lynch said the company had long been looking forward to Tuesday and had held several simulations and meetings with stakeholders.

Lynch added that the berthing of the vessel would bring greater benefit to Lagos importers and exporters and would make the port more competitive.

World’s largest container-freighting vessel remains MSC Tessa megaship delivered by China State Shipbuilding Corporation to the Mediterranean Shipping Company in March.

It has a deck area of about four football fields and capable of loading up to 24,116 20-foot containers at a time, stacked up to 26 deep.

It is the first ship that is able to carry more than 24,000 containers.