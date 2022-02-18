NPA supports Lagos traffic management with 24 bikes

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has unveiled 24 new motor bikes to strengthen traffic monitoring and enforcement along the access roads to the Lagos Ports Complex and Tin-Can Island Port.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday signed by Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA.

Bello-Koko was represented by the authority’s Executive Director, Marine & Operations, Mr Onari Brown.

He noted that the authority was resolved to eradicate traffic gridlocks around all port locations in the country and to ease the frustration and delays experienced by firms and persons doing business at the port.

He added that the authority last year introduced an electronic truck booking system that imposed scheduling restrictions on trucks doing business at the port.

He said that in partnership with the Lagos State Government, they began an enforcement campaign against indiscriminate parking of trucks along the port access roads.

“NPA managing director assured port operators and users that the authority will continue to deploy innovative measures towards the elimination of all encumbrances preventing free movement of trade along the access roads to the port.

“The Lagos State Government and its agencies were commended for the support provided to restore sanity on the roads in Apapa and its environs.

“He expressed delight with the progress achieved since the introduction of the electronic call-up system for cargo trucks,” he said.

Earlier, NPA’s General Manager Security, Mohammed Khalil, stated that the concept of the “Eto” call-up system, introduced by the authority in 2021 had revolutionised cargo delivery and evacuation at the nation’s seaports.

Khalil enthused that the launch of the motor bikes would complement the gains achieved following the introduction of the e-call up system for trucks which had solved the perennial gridlock from Ikorodu road to Apapa.

The Port Manager, Lagos Ports Complex, Mrs Olufunmilayo Olotu, appreciated NPA management for its efforts aimed at putting an end to the traffic gridlock impacting on port operations.

She said the launch of the motor bikes would improve traffic monitoring from Ijora, through Sifax Inland Container Terminal up to Mr Biggs, linking Apapa to Tin-Can Island Port corridor.

According to her, the introduction of motor bike patrol will further enhance safety and security at the nation’s two busiest seaports.

Mr Sola Giwa, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts (CBDs), stated that the Lagos State Government would continue to collaborate with NPA towards improved travel time within the Apapa corridor.

Giwa said that as landlord to NPA, Lagos State is willing to partner with NPA to eliminate traffic congestion and travel delays being experienced by residents and business owners in Apapa.

“This is our first collaboration with the NPA and it has been successful.

”I can assure you that the Lagos State Government will do more to support your initiatives. However to whom much is given, much is expected,” he added.

The event was witnessed by senior officials of NPA, Commissioner Port Police Command, Jonathan Towuru, Federal Road Safety Commission Sector Head of Operations Cyril Zango Matthew, among other dignitaries