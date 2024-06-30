NPA Scores 100%  In Presidential Ease-Of-Doing Business Ratings

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian Ports Authority has emerged with a performance score of 100% in the just concluded Cohort #3 of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

In recognition of the dedication to driving the reforms, the Authority is acknowledged as “The Most Committed” agency with the highest number of reform activities—63—doubled the average number of activities for other MDAs and nonetheless achieved a 100% feat.

The impact of these reforms is far-reaching and will improve the overall effectiveness of the ports.

The most significant reform under cohort #3 is the reduction in export processing time after benchmarking against competing jurisdictions. The authority can reduce its processing time for exports from an average of 10 days to a timeline of 3-5 days, depending on the arrival of the lifting vessel.

Other reforms embarked on are ensuring transparency, reduced costs, and streamlined processes.

While addressing the press, the Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello KoKo strongly commended the frontline role of the Honorable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Alh. Gboyega Oyetola (CON), whose pragmatic leadership catalyzed the comprehensive reform agenda being implemented in the maritime industry, which resulted in the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy emerging as the “Best Performing Ministry” in driving PEBEC reforms.