NPA poised to support private sector initiatives on operational efficiency

UGO AMADI

Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Mohammed Bello Koko has reiterated the Authority’s unwavering commitment to partnering with and supporting private sector investors to improve efficiency in maritime logistics value chain.

Speaking when he led the Honourable Minister of Transportation Muazu Jaji Sambo to the Ijora Container Terminal on the sidelines of the Minister’s tour of Tincan and Apapa Port Complexes, Bello Koko said the “Ijora Container Terminal which seats on over 40 acres of land along the Ebutte-Metta Creek symbolizes the kind of efficiencies the Authority is always willing to create an enabling atmosphere for”.

The Sifax Shipping Ijora Container Terminal (ICT) Limited is a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and was established with the sole aim of providing cutting-edge inland Container services and solutions leveraging on the power of technology, innovations and customer-centric approach to business.

It’s strategically located within the precints of the Lagos ports to provide viable options to all importers, exporters and shippers.