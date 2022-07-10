NPA, NIMASA collaboration is key to achieving deep decarbonisation

For the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), collaboration is key to achieving deep decarbonisation, stakeholders have said.

Shipping companies, the stakeholders said, need to reduce emissions, while driving growth and profitability. “Nigeria can’t wait to act. We must utilise solutions in the market that can make an immediate environmental and financial impact if we are to, as a maritime nation, to afford the transition to clean fuels,” the former President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Prince Olayiwola Shittu, said.

Decarbonisation, Shittu said, could be achieved through alternative fuels such as nuclear, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol and renewable energy sources (biofuels, wind, solar), the maturity of technologies (fuel cells, internal combustion engines) as well as technical and operational strategies to reduce fuel consumption for new ships (slow steaming, cleaning and coating, waste heat recovery, hull and propeller design.

Goals set by IMO on carbon intensity reduction: With the IMO adopted energy efficiency strategy on the reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions from international shipping, the following goals have been set: Energy efficiency requirements or existing vessels from 2023; carbon intensity targets for vessels from 2026; reduction of carbon intensity by 40 per cent by 2030; and reduction of carbon intensity by 70 per cent by 2050 (50 per cent)

NPA and NIMASA, a lawyer Mr Oluwaseyi Muhammed, said, must come up with a strategy with the aim of providing support and assisting ship owners and operators “to achieve compliance with the new Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) Legislation, calculation of Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) by investigating decarbonisation/efficiency technologies and operation changes for their vessels, ultimately, providing the best solution in terms reduction of EEXI & CII and return on investment (ROI)”.

Few days ago, the French shipping giant CMA CGM Group and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of capabilities and solutions across decarbonisation, digitalisation and innovation.

The MoU, findings have shown, seeks to explore the use of low carbon fuels and develop green technologies to accelerate maritime decarbonisation.

The partners are expected to work on the use of zero and low-carbon marine fuels such as e-methanol, e-methane and biofuels for commercial shipping. Research on technologies such as carbon capture solutions is another objective of the MOU.

As CMA CGM advances to be a net-zero carbon firm by 2050 diversifying its energy mix, the company ordered 10 dual-fuel liquefied natural gas-(LNG) powered vessels and six dual-fuel methanol-powered vessels. The methanol-powered newbuilds are planned to join the CMA CGM fleet in three years (2025).

Three of these LNG vessels, which will also be e-methane-ready, will be registered under the Singapore flag. The firm’s e-methane-ready fleet counts 29 vessels in service and will have 77 by 2026.

Moreover, the parties pledged to promote digitalisation and innovation in the maritime ecosystem for more efficient solutions.

Some of the areas on which the signatories will focus include cybersecurity and shipping, achieved through data exchanges for port and cargo documentation and reporting. The MoU would also see the two parties work together on innovations such as shipboard automation for more safety, efficiency and smarter solutions onboard vessels.

Furthermore, CMA CGM and MPA will explore establishing and investing in Singapore-based incubators and accelerators to grow Singapore-based marine tech startups.

Investigation has also shown that in line with its digitalisation agenda, CMA CGM has recently teamed up with PSA Corporation (PSA) to create and implement digital solutions relating to the company’s port and terminal handling activities in Singapore.

Under the MoU, will cooperate on new industry-wide initiatives to attract and empower the Singapore-based maritime workforce, tapping on the MPA Maritime Cluster Fund.

“Decarbonisation, digitalisation, and innovation are strategic priorities for CMA CGM and the entire shipping industry. Given Singapore’s key position in our global network, I am very pleased to sign this partnership with the Maritime and Port Authority. It will allow us to address the challenges ahead and strengthen our existing strong ties with Singapore,” Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, the CMA CGM Group, Rodolphe Saadé, reportedly said.

“We are happy to work with a like-minded partner like CMA CGM who shares our ambitions to make international shipping more sustainable and resilient,” Chief Executive, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Quah Ley Hoon said.

The sector is crucial for international trade. About 90 per cent of the global trade occurs through shipping and that makes it vital to the world economy which Nigeria is a member.