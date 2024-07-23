NPA: Maritime Stakeholders Applaud Dantsoho’s Appointment, Eulogies Bello-Koko

Critical stakeholders in the nation’s maritime industry have applauded the appointment of Dr Abubakar Dantsoho as the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) describing it as putting round peg in round hole.

This is as they eulogised the tenure of Mohammed Bello-Koko as the managing director of the NPA stressing that Koko recorded major achievements that will stand the test of time.

President Bola Tinubu had last week replaced Bello-Koko as NPA boss after two years of impactful leadership especially securing funding for the rehabilitation of the dilapidated nation’s seaport.

Bello-Koko had negotiated a loan of $700million from Citibank to be funded by the UK Export Finance (UKEF), an export credit agency, for the rehabilitation of the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, President, Nigeria Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association (NMNOWTSSA), Bob Yousuo, described the appointment of Dantsoho as timely.

Yousuo, however, urged him to revamp and reorganise the NPA for modern days effective port operations that meet international best practice.

According to him, “Dantsoho is the man the CAP fits with his years of service as a technocratic with the NPA, he will revamp and reorganise the NPA for modern days effective port operations that meet international best practice.”

Speaking Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), said Dantsoho’s vast experience and leadership skills would usher in a new era of progress and efficiency within the NPA.

“As key stakeholders in Nigeria’s inland waterways, BOAN is eager to see the continued development and enhancement of our ports under his stewardship. We are confident that by working together, we can navigate the challenges facing our industry and achieve greater success in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“We look forward to a fruitful and collaborative relationship with Mr. Dantsoho and the NPA, and we are ready to support initiatives that will enhance the operations and efficiency of our inland waterways. Once again, congratulations to Abubakar Dantsoho. We wish him a successful and impactful tenure,” BOAN said in a statement.

On their part, clearing agents under the aegis of Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), described Dantsoho as the right man for the job.

The association in its congratulatory message signed by the National President, Frank Ogunojemite, said expectations are high as Dantsoho mounts the saddle as the new NPA Boss.

Ogunojemite advised the new NPA MD to synergize with sister agencies and relevant stakeholders to revitalize the Nigerian Ports for seamless ports operation as well as economic advancement.

“We commended the appointment of Abubakar Dantsoho as the new MD of NPA because he’s a round peg in a round hole. From APFFLON, our expectations and industry expectations are high as Dantsoho mounts the saddle as the new NPA boss, “he stated.