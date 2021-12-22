NPA expects 24 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 24 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the authority, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It stated that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, base oil, trucks, bulk wheat, automobile gasoline and butane gas.

NPA said that another five ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar, base oil, frozen fish and petrol.

The authority added that 17 other ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish bulk gypsum and petrol.