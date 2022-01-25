NPA expects 19 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The authority said that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, base oil, bulk coal, bulk salt, ethanol butane gas and bulk wheat.

NPA reports that another nine ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar, container and general cargo.

Also, the organisation said that 19 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk sugar, and petrol.

Others discharging are coils, bulk gypsum, and automobile gasoline.