NPA commiserates with the government and people of Borno state in the wake of  flood disaster.

In a Corporate humanitarian gesture, the Management and Staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority have identified with victims of devastating floods that ravaged communities in Borno State recently with a donation of Two Hundred Million Naira (200,000,000.00)

In a letter he personally signed, the Managing Director/ CEO of the NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho said “the Nigerian Ports Authority stands with Borno State during this very devastating occurrence that has resulted in huge losses and disruption of lives and livelihoods.

“As a token of support for your disaster relief efforts, the Nigerian Ports Authority under the guidance of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola hereby donates the sum Two Hundred Million Naira (200,000,000.00) to aid efforts at stabilizing the victims as quickly as possible”.

The Authority was represented at the presentation of the cheque to the Governor of Borno State in Maiduguri on Friday 20th September, 2024 by the trio of the Executive Director Engineering & Technical Services, Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar, Executive Director Finance & Administration, Ms. Vivian Richard Edet and Executive Director Marine & Operations Engr. Olalekan Badmus.