November 11 guber polls: Police attacked me on my way to church on Sunday, Imo LP candidate, Achonu cries out

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri with agency report

Imo State Labour Party Candidate for the Governorship election holding on November 11, Chief Attan Achonu has alleged that men of the State Police Command last Sunday, attacked and attempted to kill him while on his way to a church service

Addressing a press conference on the matter in Owerri Sunday, Chief Achonu said, ” they prevented me from attending church service,”

The governorship candidate disclosed that he was billed to attend a church service in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “I was at the St Peter’s Anglican church in Obibiezena community to attend its synod having received an invitation from the church but surprisingly, policemen with thugs attacked and prevented me and my convoy from gaining access into the church premises”

He said that the policemen told him that he would not be allowed access into the church premises because the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress was at the church service.

Achonu, said that he confronted the policemen and questioned why he should be stopped from worshipping God in his state, but the policemen together with some thugs attacked his convoy and shot at his vehicles.

He showed journalists bullets riddled vehicles, saying that the act was a deliberate plan to harm him and discourage him and his campaign organization from working towards his victory on November 11.

He said that the commander of the Tiger base unit of the state police command led the charge against him, saying that the officer rejected appeal to allow him enter the church even when the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, spoke to him on the phone.

Achonu said “today, I was attacked by policemen together with thugs working for APC. Myself and my supporters were attacked and gun shot at us. We were at St Peter’s Anglican church at Obibiezena in Owerri North to attend a church service.

“I was dully invited by the church to attend its synod but policemen stationed Amoured Personnel Carriers and thugs. They said I was not going to be allowed to enter the church. That the governor was worshipping there.

“I confronted them and asked them why should I be stopped from worshipping God in my own state simply because the governor is there. I called the Director of the DSS who called the State Commissioner of Police who spoke to one officer Ola, who literally disobeyed the Commissioner of Police. A lower ranked officer disobeying a Commissioner of Police. I have not seen this one before.

“I confronted them but my wife held me and I was with women , I had to obey her. We turned our vehicles and went home. They attacked my vehicle and shot them. If not that my cars are bullet proof, there would had been casualties.

“I want to put the President of Nigeria and all Nigerians on notice about what Hope Uzodimma is using the police and thugs to do in Imo state. They want to annihilate us but I am more embolden to lead this charge. I am leading the charge to liberate my people.

“Imo people should come out and vote Labour Party and defend their votes so that we will take back our state. I am happy that everybody has embraced Labour Party in Imo state and we are working towards having the Imo state of our dreams.

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the Police in Imo State, Henry Okoye, said that the police didn’t attack Achonu nor attacked his vehicles.

He said that the police only advised him not to campaign in the area that the same time since the candidate of the APC was campaigning in the area.

He said “nobody attacked the Labour Party candidate. We only advised him not to campaign in the area the same time the APC candidate was campaigning in the area to avoid clash of interest and possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The Labour Party candidate didn’t inform us about his campaign in the area but the APC candidate informed us and we were there to provide security. The Commissioner of Police advises political players in the state to stop misinforming the public. These misinformation are capable of escalating things which may lead to breakdown of law and order in Imo state.”

The spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, said that the LP candidate was misleading the public because he had seen that the APC would sweep the poll on November 11.

He said that the APC is not deterred by the distractions of the opposition parties as it will continue to campaign in all parts of the state till the last day for campaign as approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday, read the riot act to perpetrators of electoral violence to steer clear of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The police boss, who gave the warning during a courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa, said the force and other security agencies were fully ready and duty bound to ensure free and fair poll in the state and that troublemakers would be made to face the full weight of the law.

He explained that his visit was in respect of the election and assured that the police was neutral.

While calling on Bayelsans to have confidence in the police, he emphasized that the increased deployment of its personnel in the state was in order to forestall any violence during the poll.

The IGP thanked Governor Douye Diri for his support to the state police command and assured him of adequate security before, during and after the election.

He said: “Your Excellency, you are aware that the election is just four days away. I want to assure you that the police, with the assistance of other security agencies, will provide adequate security for the election on November 11.

“In Bayelsa State, and in the other two states where the election will be taking place, I want to say with confidence that the police and other security agencies have taken a position to be neutral in this election.

“However, those with criminal intention to disrupt the election in Bayelsa will meet our men on ground. They will have the whole of us to contend with.“

Responding, the Bayelsa State Governor said the pledge of the IGP to provide adequate security for the election was an added advantage to the peace and security the state already enjoyed.

On the call by the police boss on Governor Diri to appeal to his party’s supporters to be non-violent, the Bayelsa helmsman responded that PDP members and supporters were the most peaceful in the buildup to the election.

He said his government and Bayelsans were ready to support the police to achieve zero violence during the poll.

Diri also noted that if a sitting president could lose and accept the outcome of his election without shedding blood, then no one should toy with the lives of Bayelsans because of election.

He also urged people of the state not to be deterred by the large deployment of security personnel or for it to result in voter apathy but rather it should boost their confidence to cast their votes and be assured that their ballot would count and be protected.

He said: “Your remarks were heartwarming and I like to quote you when you said the police will be neutral in this election on Saturday.

“I quote you again. You said the police and other security agencies are committed to a peaceful, free, fair and transparent election In Bayelsa. That is what our people want to hear.

“If there is any governor who deserves award for being peaceful and promoting peace among his people, that award should go to me. And my supporters of the PDP are the most peaceful set of people you can find anywhere.

“For us as a government, we are very ready to work with you very closely and even provide support where you ask for as well as to ensure that we do not lose any life or anybody maimed because of elections.”

Diri congratulated the IGP on his appointment and subsequent confirmation by the Senate and thanked him for the visit, which according to him was his first to the state since he assumed office as the police boss.

Imo: PDP advises INEC to emulate IGP

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take a cue from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and immediately redeploy the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Ologunagba called on INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to immediately deploy Agu over his alleged compromise to manipulate the Saturday governorship election in Imo.

He urged Yakubu to borrow a leaf from the Inspector General of Police, who redeployed the Commissioners of Police in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi in response to public demand to ensure neutrality in the elections.

He called on Yakubu to heed public outcry, petitions and protests by the people of Imo, political parties, civil society organisations for the removal of Agu over her alleged compromise.

He said that the people of Imo could not accept any electoral process with Agu as REC, given her alleged role “in the manipulation of the 2023 National and House of Assembly elections in Imo”.

He said that the redeployment of Agu out of Imo is therefore the only way to restore public confidence in the electoral process, guarantee a credible election and avert crisis in the state.

“The PDP calls on the INEC Chairman to note that the integrity of an election principally lies in the confidence of the electorate in the electoral process.

“Agu has lost the rectitude as REC and should not be part of the conduct of the November 11 governorship election.

“Her continuing stay in office as Imo REC is vexatious and a recipe for crisis.

“The PDP, therefore, restates its demand on the INEC Chairman to immediately redeploy Agu out of Imo so as to restore the confidence of the people and the integrity of the electoral process,” Ologunagba said.

Kogi 2023: We’re 90% ready for peaceful, credible polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that it is 90 per cent ready for the Nov. 11 governorship election in Kogi.

Dr Gabriel Longpet, the Kogi INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on telephone in Lokoja on Monday.

Longpet also disclosed that the commission has recruited over 15,000 adhoc staff to help it in the smooth conduct of the polls.

“We have 3,508 polling units and each of these units will be manned by four adhoc staff aside the security personnel that will be around to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

“We shall deploy more staff and BVAS in densely populated polling units to complement those we are going to use.

“To be precise, we are going to use more than 900 back-up BVAS.

“This is because some polling units have more than 1,000 to 2,000 registered voters, and we have to split the number by creating more voting points for easy voting.

“This become imperative as we don’t want to give room for anything that will delay the process.

“As soon as there is a report of any BVAS failure or challenge, we shall provide another one and configure it to that polling unit for smooth continuation of voting,” he said.

On whether the commission would use helicopters or choppers for distribution of voting materials in hard to reach areas, the REC said he was not aware of such plan but “we will ensure that all the polling units get their materials on time”.

Longpet further explained that the BVAS had been deployed to the 21 local government areas in the state in readiness for the election.

“I can say we are 90% prepared. If not for the fact that we are waiting for the sensitive materials such as the ballot papers and the result sheets, I would have told you we are 99.9% prepared,” he said.

On security, the commissioner said flash points, which the security operatives identified, would be well taken care of by them to help us have a hitch free election.

“The security agencies have always given us the assurances. On our part as a commission, there is nothing we can do. We only rely on them, because we are not in control of the security,” he said.