NOVA Bank partners with the Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament to champion golfing excellence

NOVA Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to the well-being and interests of high-net-worth individuals by sponsoring the 27th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament.

Hosted at the prestigious Ikoyi Golf Club 1938, the annual tournament for 2024 took place from, September 21st, to Saturday, September 28th, 2024.

The Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament, organized by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), showcased the remarkable talent of golfers and the sport’s capacity to foster connections across board.

This year, Mr, Tayo Babalakin emerged as the Nigeria Cup 2024 Champion, clinching the title with a stunning 85 gross with Handicap (HCP) 19 = 66 net.

This victory etched Tayo Babalakin’s name in the history books as the 27th champion of this celebrated tournament.

As a former merchant bank serving high-net-worth clients, NOVA Bank has long valued golf as a recreation sport for business executives to network and relieve stress. The Bank’s transition to a national commercial bank has not diminished this commitment but has instead deepened its relationship with the golfing community, as reflected in its ongoing partnership with the Nigeria Cup.

Mr. Phillips Oduoza, Chairman of NOVA Bank and an avid golfer, highlighted the importance of the partnership in a speech presented by Mrs. Esther Adino, on his behalf. “As a long-term partner of the Nigeria Cup and the Ikoyi Club Golf Section, this annual event is always a delight for us at NOVA. It provides a unique opportunity to engage with our esteemed customers and the broader community while celebrating the beautiful game of golf. For over four years, NOVA Bank has been a proud supporter of this tournament, a sponsorship that aligns with our dedication to fostering wealth creation and enhancing the well-being of our customers. Golf plays an essential role in that mission, allowing us to connect with our HNI clients in a meaningful and engaging environment. We consider ourselves long-term sponsors of this tournament, and we are pleased to deepen our partnership with Ikoyi Golf Club.

We look forward to exploring new opportunities for collaboration to elevate this esteemed club further.”Reiterating NOVA’s involvement, Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu, Executive Director of Institutional and Commercial Banking at NOVA Bank, added, “Our support of the Nigeria Cup reflects our commitment to offering our high-net-worth clients and C-suite executives an atmosphere of relaxation, well-being, and healthy competition. As a commercial bank, we continue to develop tailored products for SMEs and retail clients, including our groundbreaking NOVA Phygital mobile banking, which redefines personal banking experiences. The NOVA Phygital platform is designed to provide seamless financial solutions, ensuring our clients can manage their wealth effortlessly while enjoying the lifestyle they deserve.

“We remain dedicated not only to supporting our corporate customers’ businesses but also to helping them stay fit, relaxed, and focused. Golf is the perfect avenue to achieve this balance.”Mr. George Etomi, Chairman of the 2024 Nigeria Cup Organizing Committee, commended NOVA Bank for their unwavering support. ”

NOVA Bank’s consistent sponsorship of the Nigeria Cup truly embodies the spirit of this club—harmony through recreation. Their partnership exemplifies the harmony and shared vision that has made them an integral part of our journey. We are thankful for NOVA’s dedication and look forward to more opportunities to create lasting impacts together.

As NOVA Bank continues its growth trajectory, expanding its exceptional services to retail and SME markets, it remains committed to creating meaningful experiences for its high-net-worth clientele, while embracing a broader audience through innovation and customer-centered solutions.

The partnership with the Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament reflects the values that define NOVA Bank— Uniqueness, Leadership, Teamwork, and Passion