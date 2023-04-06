Imo Police arrest notorious armed robbery suspect with gun

Victor Duruamaku

The operatives of the Imo state police command have arrested a notorious Armed Robbery suspect in Owerri the state capital with guns

According to an official statement issued and signed by the police spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye on behalf of the commissioner of police Imo state , CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, the operatives went in to operation and apprehended the suspect

The statement further said that the commissioner of police had directed the men of the command to continuously mop up illicit fire arms and stem down the tide of Insecurity in the State,

It went on, ” therefore, the operatives of the Command’s tactical team on credible intelligence, arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect named, Igbonagwam Osinachi of Umuchoke Obazu Mbeiri Mbaitoli LGA, Imo state”

However, the statement reveled that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crimes he has committed with his gang members at large, revealing their identity and criminal hideout at the littorial land of Nworie River in Owerri.

The police in the statement said, ” based on his confessions, the operatives embarked on a thorough search of the hideout and recovered three (3) locally made pistol and one live cartridge used in perpetrating their nefarious activities in the state.”

Also, the statement said, ” conncerted efforts are on top gear to arrest other members of his gang at large.”

The suspect(s) will be arraigned in court upon completion of a deligent investigation the police indicated

The CP while commending the operative for a job well done, urged them to sustain the tempo in stemming down the tide of insecurity untill all criminally minded elements are flushed out from the state. Moreso, he appealed to well meaning residents of the state to join hands with the security agencies in the crusade against crimes and criminality and encouraged them to report same to the nearest Police Station or via the Command’s emergency lines 08034773600 or 08098880197 or 08145235444.