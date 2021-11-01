Notice of Disclaimer

Champion Newspapers Limited
By Peter
It has come to our notice that some Dubious Persons are using my Pictures, Pictures of Pastor (Mrs) Ifeoma Eze and my family to swindle people in the Guise of Trading on Forex, on Bitcoin or any other Cryptocurrency.

I want the General Public to know that I, Pastor (Mrs) Ifeoma Eze do not trade on any of these aforementioned Cryptocurrency or Money Doubling Businesses.

Please, we ask the General Public to desist from engaging with such criminals.

Any form of Businesses or Transaction entered with these Criminals are absolutely to your own detriment.

Please do not enter into business with them.

Let the General Public know about this.

 

 

