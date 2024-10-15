Northern Groups Hail Matawalle, Nsa Ribadu as armed forces eliminates another terrorist leader and improved security.

..We stand with you, CNCSO’s tells Matawalle, Ribadu….

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, and NSA Nuhu Ribadu has been lauded by the Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) for their decisive and robust leadership in the ongoing battle against banditry and terrorism in Northern Nigeria. This commendation follows the recent successful military operation that led to the elimination of a notorious terrorist leader, Mai Hijabi, this is a significant breakthrough in the fight against insecurity in the region.

The CNCSOs, through its spokesperson, Alhaji Usman Usman, eulogized Dr. Matawalle and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, for their strategic roles in restoring peace and security to the North. Alhaji Usman remarked, “The leadership of Matawalle and Nuhu Ribadu has brought renewed hope to the troubled region. The elimination of Mai Hijabi under their watch demonstrates effectiveness and dedication to ending terrorism.”

The Coalition further emphasized that the appointment of Matawalle and Ribadu by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was pivotal to the positive changes being witnessed in Northern Nigeria and also epitomizes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR commitment to restoring peace and stability in Northern Nigeria. According to the coalition, the armed forces, under their leadership, has integrated robust strategies that combine military, political, and socio-economic measures to combat insecurity. “Matawalle’s approach has inspired confidence among Nigerians. His resolve to rid the North-West of terror is evident in the results being achieved on the ground,” Usman stated.

In his response, Dr. Matawalle reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to ensuring peace across Northern Nigeria. He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their support of the armed forces and other security agencies, stating, “Together, we will defeat those who seek to terrorize our people. The success of our operations is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our forces, and we will not relent.” He added that ” Let me remind you that I am the only Governor that has sworn by the Holy Quaran that I have no hand or connections with banditry and I am not happy with what is currently happening ” Matawalle said

The CNCSOs called on all Nigerians to rally behind Matawalle and Ribadu, underscoring the importance of community support in the fight against terrorism and banditry. “The Coalition stands with you. Together, we can achieve a safer Nigeria,”