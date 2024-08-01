Northern elders, stakeholders back nationwide protests

Some elders and stakeholders in Northern Nigeria have announced their full support for the planned nationwide hunger protest tagged #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria scheduled to hold from August 1 to 10.

The elders and the stakeholders who made their position know in a statement signed by Prof. Usman Yusuf; ⁠Hajia Najatu Muhammad; ⁠⁠Mallam Salihu Lukman; and ⁠Dr. Umar Ardo, also made seven demands to the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

In the statement obtained on Wednesday, the Northern elders and stakeholders said that Nigeria had long been facing unprecedented challenges of insecurity, excruciating poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, diseases, high cost of living, all on account of bad governance and corruption in public offices.

They said, “We acknowledge that the primary purpose of any government is to secure life and property, and enhance the welfare of its citizens.

“Any regime that cannot guarantee these basic rights loses all legal and moral authority of being in power, and would naturally incur the wrath of citizens. It can therefore only remain in office more by default than by public consent.

“This seems to be the state our dear country, Nigeria, is drifting towards. Over the years, successive governments at all levels, including the incumbent ones, fell short of delivering the requisite leadership.

“Consequently, Nigerians have been thrown into a state of social dislocation that has plunged citizens, especially the youths, into disillusionment, disappointment, frustration and hopelessness.

“To press home their legitimate demands concerning the cost of living crisis, insecurity and the worrisome drift in the ship of state, Nigerian youths have resolved to go on a 10 day nationwide protest from the 1st to 10th August, 2024.

“We therefore wrote this special text to state our position concerning this resolve to protest and the attitude of the government to it.

“First, we want to affirm the constitutionally protected right of all citizens to assemble and to protest. We also acknowledge that the cause for protest against the system is valid and justifiable.

“We wish to state clearly that we firmly stand by our youths in their resolve to exercise their right to protest.

“Second, we call on the federal government to be pragmatic in its approach to the resolution of the crisis if it hopes to amicably resolve and mitigate the risks associated with mass protests.”

They said “To this end we recommend that the government immediately takes the following steps: Engage in dialogue:

“Identify and directly engage with the youth leaders and protesters to understand and address their grievances.

“Outsourcing this responsibility to others, such as traditional, religious, labour, civil society leaders is not going to work.

“The use of state forces to intimidate, cajole and harass protesters can only further escalate an already volatile situation.

“We have recently seen that in the EndSARS protests. Engagement remains the best and most effective solution.

“Implement reforms: Sincerely address the demands of the protesters by implementing meaningful reforms, demonstrating goodwill and a commitment to change; “Support youth empowerment: Invest in youth development programs, education, innovation, entrepreneurship initiatives. “Enhance economic development: Implement policies that would enhance general economic development of the country; “Improve governance: Enhance transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in governance against personalized leadership, tackling corruption and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens.

“Ensure security: Ensure that the state security forces respect the rights of protesters by allowing them access for peaceful assembly without interference, intimidation or harassment and protect them against any harm; “Lead by example: The government and its leadership should lead by example, demonstrating sacrifice, integrity, accountability and transparency so as to inspire trust and confidence.

“Having been in the trenches himself leading several protests, from the NADECO days to 2014, President Tinubu knows more than others the value of protest.

“To the protesting youths, we want to assure you that we understand and support your decision to exercise your constitutional right to peaceful protests in demanding good governance and accountability from your leaders.

“We believe that this is a legitimate and necessary step towards reclaiming your future and ensuring a better Nigeria for us all. “As elders, while we stand shoulder to shoulder with you on this, we urge you to remain peaceful and law-abiding during these protests, avoiding any actions that may be misconstrued as violent, harmful, destructive, offensive or threatening to public peace.

“We also call on you to engage in dialogue if the government extends a hand of fellowship to you in addressing the root causes of your discontent and grievances.”

They stressed that by taking these measures, the government can address the underlying issues driving the protests, reduce tensions, create a more stable and prosperous future and avoid disruption and chaos.

“We call on our leaders and governments at all levels to be responsive and demonstrate commitment and respect for the freedom of all citizens to express themselves freely without any provocation as provided for in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended. “We believe that together we can build a Nigeria that works for all its citizens, regardless of age, ethnicity, or socio-economic status.”