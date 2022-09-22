Non compliance to statutory Laws , Regulations: FCTA threatens to shut down private schools

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, ABUJA

Consequence to the low compliance by the Private Schools in FCT, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to shut down any school that failed to comply with the ongoing process of revalidation/registration and data capturing of the Department of Quality Assurance of the Education Secretariat.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, who expressed his displeasure in a meeting over the slow pace of compliance of the exercise by the Private Schools added that, the FCT revenue drive by Departments, Boards and Agencies will not be compromised and that the MDA’s involved have been given marching order to ensure due diligence in the process of their statutory duties and responsibilities.

He reiterated the Administration’s resolve to enforce compliance frowning at the nonchalant attitude of defaulters while they keep enjoying the many quality services provided by the Administration in their various locations of operation in the FCT.

Adesola explained that the process of revalidation/registration and data capturing is part of the requirements for operating Schools in FCT.

He cautioned Schools who are in the act of obstructing officials of the FCT Administration from accessing their schools for the routine inspection to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

Highlighting the various stages, procedures and approval in the process, the Permanent secretary mandated that all statutory laws and regulations pertaining to management of schools in the FCT must be fully complied with.

He said the non-compliance to the guidelines and non-payment of the approved annual/accreditation charges by some private school owners could greatly impair the smooth operations of the Education Sector.

He however extend the revalidation, registration and data capturing exercise to 31st of December 2022 to allow for the successful completion of the intensive process.

