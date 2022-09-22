Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Non compliance to statutory Laws , Regulations: FCTA threatens to shut down private schools

EducationLatest News
By Peter
FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, ABUJA

 

Consequence to the low compliance by the Private Schools in FCT, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)  has vowed to shut down any school that failed to comply with the ongoing process of revalidation/registration and data capturing of the Department of Quality Assurance of the Education Secretariat.

 

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, who expressed his  displeasure in a meeting over the slow pace of compliance of the exercise by the Private Schools added that, the FCT revenue drive by Departments, Boards and Agencies will not be compromised and that the MDA’s involved have been given marching order to ensure due diligence in the process of their statutory duties  and responsibilities.

He reiterated the Administration’s resolve to enforce compliance frowning at the nonchalant attitude of defaulters while they keep enjoying the many quality services provided by the Administration in their various locations of operation in the FCT.

 

Adesola explained that the process of revalidation/registration and data capturing is part of the requirements for operating Schools in FCT.

He cautioned  Schools who are in the act of obstructing officials of the FCT Administration from accessing their schools for the routine inspection to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

Highlighting the various stages, procedures and approval in the process, the Permanent secretary mandated that  all statutory laws and regulations pertaining to management of schools in the FCT must be fully complied with.

He said the non-compliance to the guidelines and non-payment of the approved annual/accreditation charges by some private school owners could greatly impair the smooth operations of the Education Sector.

He however extend the  revalidation, registration and data capturing exercise to 31st of December 2022 to allow for the successful completion of the intensive process.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7865 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

PDP crisis: I can’t force Ayu to resign, Atiku dares Wike…

ASUU vs FG: Court orders lecturers back to work 

Vice Chancellor lauds FG for take over of David Umahi…

Leaked Memo: Ariwoola denies rift with former CJN

1 of 1,226