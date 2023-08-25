Nominations open for Almond Insurance Industry Awards 2023

Almond Media says nominations for the 2023 Almond Insurance Industry Awards are now open just as it invites industry players to recommend exceptional companies and individuals for the 12 award categories:

Some of the categories of awards to be competed for include Life Insurance Company of the Year,

General Insurance Company of the Year,

Insurance Broking Company of the Year,

Loss Adjusting Company of the Year,

Micro/Takaful Insurance Company of the Year as well as the

Insurance CEO/Personality of the Year.

Other Reinsurance CEO/Personality of the Year, Insurance Broker of the Year, Trade Association of the Year

Reinsurance Company of the Year

Insurance (Life) Achievers Award of the Year and Insurance Brokers (Life) Achievers Award of the Year

The organizers of the swards said that it was instituted to reward the “Can Do Spirit” of the men and women in the various arms of the insurance industry who strive daily to sell insurance despite the myriad of challenges in the business environment.

The event which will bring together the Crème de la Creme of society will be held on Friday 3rd of November 2023 at the Queens Park Events Centre Water Corporation Drive/Trinity Avenue off Ligali Ayorinde Street Victoria Island Lagos.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman, Panel of Judges, Ms. Prisca Soares, the nomination is structured differently to reflect transparency.

As such, Brokers will nominate underwriters and vise-versa. Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers will nominate in the Reinsurance categories.

The insuring public either individual or corporate clients can also nominate for brokers and underwriters but not in the Reinsurance category since they do not have direct dealings with Reinsurers.

Nominations will run through the month of August.

The public and industry players are advised to go to the Awards website: www.almondinsuranceindustryawards.com

