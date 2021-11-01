Champion Newspapers Limited
Nollywood produced 375 movies in Q3 – NFVCB

By Peter
FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) received and censored a total number of 375 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, in the third quarter of the year 2021.

The Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board made this known to Daily Champion and signed by   the Special Assistant on Media to Executive Director/CEO, as  its report for the third quarter of the year, which captured all films submitted to the board offices  from across the country.

The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government authority for the compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (GDP) Q3, 2021.

According to the report, Lagos  had the highest number of movies produced for the period with 159, while Abuja   followed closely with 108 movies and Onitsha with 83 movies.

The analysis by location further shows that Kano had eight, while Port Harcourt and  Jos  recorded  six  respectively and  Benin had five movies for the period under review.

The third quarter report however indicates a sharp decline in the number of movies produced for the period from 635 in the second quarter and 416 in the first quarter.

 

