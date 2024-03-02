Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu is dead

Nollywood veteran, John Okafor AKA Mr Ibu is dead.

The actor reportedly passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos State after a protracted battle with illness.

Recall that the 62-year old had battled health issues that led to the amputation of his two legs.

He was diagnosed with diseased blood vessels.

His family had solicited funds from Nigerians, saying the actor “had constant clotting of the blood in his leg [diseased blood vessels] and other health challenges posing a risk to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng