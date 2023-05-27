Noheem Adams to succeed Sanai Agunbiade as Lagos Assembly Majority Leader

IBRAHIM QUADRI

There is a strong indication that Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Noheem Babatunde Adams has been anointed to succeed the outgoing Majority Leader of the House, Hon Sanai Agunbiade (SOB).

Daily Champion gathered weekend that Adams had been chosen to take over the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House based on his track record, as a loyal party man, team player and very trust worthy.

Recall that Daily Champion had exclusively reported that the leadership of the ruling party had picked the current Chief Whip, Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda to take over from Hon Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, a Senator-elect from Lagos Central as the next Deputy Speaker.

Adams replaced the late Hon. Ademola Alimi Kazeem from Eti-Osa Constituency I who died on July 18, 2017, after a brief illness.

Adams was elected after a bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, September 30, 2017, to fill the position.

Recall that a member of the House, Hon Adewale Temitope had debunked a story in some quarters that another member would vie against the Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa in the 10th Assembly.

According to Adewale, all the remaining 39 lawmakers-elect of the State Assembly are supporting Obasa to retain the seat.

The House which is composed of 40 members has Obasa as the most ranking member coming for the sixth term in the 10th Assembly and has been the Speaker since 2015.

It had been reported in some online media that the House Committee Chairman on Works, Hon Abiodun Tobun is to challenge Obasa for the speakership seat.

Our correspondent also gathered that the remaining principal officers would be unfolded shortly.

