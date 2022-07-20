NOG Conference & Exhibition Transitions To NOG Energy Week

After over 21 years hosting NOG Conference & Exhibition, which came to a close on 7 July 2022, dmg Nigeria events announces it will reposition the event to NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition.

The conference is a critical facilitator of dialogue around energy agendas on a local level, particularly as diesel and petrol prices continue to escalate across Nigeria. Operating expenses are also rising despite the continuing unreliability of power from the national grid and businesses are passing increased costs down to consumers. In addition, the Energy Progress Report 2022, published by the International Energy Agency (IEA), along with the United Nations Statistics Division, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), estimates that nearly 92 million Nigerians lack access to electricity from the national grid.

In addition to its crude oil reserves, Nigeria also has plentiful energy source options in the form of natural gas, solar, hydro, wind, biomass and geothermal. To further explore opportunities for Nigeria and its role in the global energy landscape, NOG Energy Week will bring together policy makers, financers, investors and business leaders to discuss strategies, practical solutions and the resources required to address supply challenges while also progressing toward net zero ambitions.

At a time of such momentous transformation for Nigeria as it navigates its energy evolution pathway underpinned by ‘The Decade of Gas’ and looks toward a more just, affordable, and sustainable energy system, it is critical that NOG also adapts not only its narrative but what it stands for.

Minister of Petroleum Resource Timipre Sylva, who attended the recent NOG in Abuja, stated that “The President will continue to strengthen the gas value chain as it is vital in transforming the economy of our great nation. This initiative will create over 2 million jobs per annum, promote skills acquisition, and enhance technology transfer in addition to growing the nation’s gross domestic product.”

“The repositioning to NOG Energy Week will foster a more robust and integrated conversation around Nigeria’s key role across the broad, global energy agenda,” said Odiri Umusu, Sales Director, dmg Nigeria events. “With the effects of geopolitics, energy supply disruption and rising demand pushing up against ambitious net zero agendas, we must recognize and engage the full existing and emerging Nigerian energy ecosystem. By expanding our scope across oil, gas, liquified natural gas (LNG), renewables and power, we have an opportunity to bring together decision makers across the energy industry as well as financiers and investors for the conversations that will drive us toward sustainable and just energy solutions.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the four-day NOG Conference & Exhibition in Abuja, Nigeria, which focused on funding the Nigerian energy mix for sustainable economic growth. The event kicked off with an unveiling of the Seven Ministerial Regulations by Engr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB). The regulations are aimed at boosting local content and driving investment in the sector, including opportunities for indigenous companies.

“With majority of Nigerians lacking access to energy, NOG was a huge opportunity for both local and foreigner investors to come into the sector,” said Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Managing Director – NNPC. “Our investments in the Nigerian gas market are premised on the belief that the market will grow given the domestic need.”

NOG Energy Week will take place on 2 – 6 July 2023 and expects to host over 5000 attendees, 600 delegates, 350+ exhibiting companies, 85 industry expert speakers and 35 sessions across two conference streams.

2022 sponsors included NNPC, ExxonMobil, Nigeria LNG, Shell, Chevron, Total Energies, Oando, IPPG, NUPRC, NCDMB, Prime Atlantic, DCPL Coleman Wires and Cables, UTM Offshore Limited, First E & P, ND Western, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria, Montego, Nivafer, Russell Smith, Vurin Group, MG Vowgas, West African Ventures, MicCom, Niger Delta E&P, Eleva Group, Heritage Energy, Seplat Energy, Banwo & Ighodalo and Odenl.

