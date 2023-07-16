NOG 2023 : India ‘ll collaborate with Nigeria in its energy transition process- High commissioner

The India High Commission in Nigeria has assured of his country’s preparedness to collaborate with the Nigeria energy sector in ensuring its smooth energy transition process.

India High Commissioner to Nigeria, His excellency Shri G. Balasubramanian stated this while on a tour of Indian pavilion at just concluded NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition 2023 in Abuja.

According to him ,We are excited to participate at this year’s NOG. Indian has a good number of participations this year. India has about 48 exhibitors this year, this is an increase compared to last year’s conference.

“The layout is very organised. The layout is very easy to navigate. The exhibitors have very good and prime positions which would help them in attracting more customers to their own item which they’re exhibiting. All in all, I believe that this is a very well organised exhibition,” Shri G. Balasubramanian stated

He said that Indian companies exhibiting are well grounded and technological driven companies with quality and affordable products and services. Trusting that they will find business opportunities in Nigeria.

Speaking on growth of Indian economy , he affirmed that innovation , investment banking and technology are key drivers of the Indian economic growth. He noted that in the past few years a lot of innovations are taking place in the country through which the economy has been propelled from where it was to where it is today . For us we still believe there are a long way to go, we are still an emerging economy and there are still need for the government to continue to support innovations , Fintech, new startups .

‘For example In two years we have had more than 100 unicorn startups, a unicorn means we have just attracted over a million dollars of investment in startups , and more that 5000 thousand startups have being created in about four to five years now. We are heavily investing in Agriculture, Pharmaceutical and energy and we are willing to collaborate more with Nigeria in many fronts. This NOG exhibition is to showcase the technology and innovation from India for our mutual benefits’’ he stated.

On energy transition he said that India is playing a good role in renewable energy , ‘we have some expertise on it and we hope to collaborate with Nigeria on it. I know there are huge opportunities for both countries to leverage on.