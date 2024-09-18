NOC partners medical Commissions to train 60 stakeholders on Basic Life Support

Medical & Scientific Commission, in Collaboration with IOC Medical & Scientific Commission, has selected 60 participants to undergo Basic Life Support (BLS) and Heart Savers Training, to Enhance Emergency Response Skills in Lagos.

The release indicating the preparation for the training stated that the President, Habu Ahmed Gumel and PRO, Tony Nezianya of NOC will officially open the training sessions.

The 60 participants are expected to be split into four groups of 15 each.

The event has been scheduled to hold from October 7 to October 10, 2024, in Lagos at the Emergency Care Consultants (EHCON).

The Commission and its NOC Medical & Scientific Commission affiliate are dedicated to promoting health, safety, and medical education in sports.

Through this initiative, the Commission would ensure that sports professionals as well as stakeholders would be equipped with the necessary skills to respond effectively in emergency situations.

Both Commissions will collaborate to deliver comprehensive Basic Life Support (BLS) and Heart Savers training to healthcare professionals, medical personnel, and coaches from the National Sports Federations, State Sports Councils/Commission.

The Chairman, of NOC Medical & Scientific Commission, Dr Musa Oshodi said, ”This collaboration underscores the NOC’s commitment to improving emergency preparedness and response within the sports community and beyond.

”It also aims to enhance the emergency response capabilities of the 60 targeted participants, divided into four sessions with 15 participants each.”

The statement added that the hands-on training will focus on essential life-saving techniques, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and managing airway obstructions.

”These are critical skills for addressing medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest, choking, and other life-threatening situations.

“Our goal is to empower participants with the confidence and knowledge to provide life-saving care in emergencies,”.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng