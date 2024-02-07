NOA pleads with parents to advice their daughter’s against indecent dressing

By Elizabeth Vincent i, Yenagoa

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged parents to advise their children, especially girls, against indecent dressing.

The State Director, Mr. Ellis Nria Dappa, made the call recently, when the members of Women Organized for Mentorship and Advocacy Network, (WOMAN) paid him a courtesy visit, at federal Secretariat, in Yenagoa Bayelsa state.

Dappa emphasized that indecent dressing contributes to moral decadence and goes against cultural and religious values.

He stressed the importance of instilling moral values in children and monitoring their activities to prevent moral decay in society.

According to Him, “the call for parental intervention was made in response to the prevalence of indecent dressing among youths in Bayelsa, which is seen as a breeding ground for immoral activities and a lack of respect for societal values.

“The agency’s plea for parental guidance aims to address this issue and prevent further moral decay in the society”.

The Executive Director of WOMAN, Lady Eunice Nnachi, also expressed her organization’s commitment to partnering with the agency to promote government programs and policies, as well as to raise public awareness about the consequences of indecent dressing.