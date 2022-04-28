NOA advocates patronage of homemade goods for economic growth

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods and services as a major way to enhance economic growth and development of the country.

The Akwa Ibom State Director of NOA, Mr. Enoh Uyoh, said this during a sensitisation campaign on made-in-Nigeria products and services in Uyo on Wednesday.

Uyoh said that as good citizens, Nigerians should change their orientation from foreign products and patronise locally made goods and services to develop the local economy.

He reminded Nigerians that the economy of any nation grows when locally made products are promoted and patronise by its people.

“The consumption of made in Nigeria goods services should be a matter of patrotism as no one can love our things more than ourselves.

“At the end of 2022, Nigeria’s economy is projected to rise to 2.9 per cent if domestic recovery measures are adopted; hence our economic destiny is in our hands.

“The need to patronise made-in-Nigeria products and services cannot be over-emphasized as it is one major way to economic growth and development.

“No nation can truly develop when its economy is at the mercy of foreign products and services. The most developed nations of the world are those whose economies are based on production.

“This underscores the need for the campaign to patronise made-in-Nigeria products and services,” Uyoh said.

The director added that patronising local products and services serves as a sustainable drive towards attaining industrialisation and leeway out of economic doldrums.

Uyoh noted that this would also enable Nigeria’s foreign reserves to be conserved, the currency strengthened and the make the economy self-dependent.

He advised that Nigerian products should be packaged to be attractive, create awareness and make the products compete favourably in the international market.

He charged government officials to show good examples by patronising homemade products and services to encourage local manufacturers.

He said, “With the new normal (COVID-19), most countries are looking inwards to recover their economy and move forward, hence Nigeria cannot be an exception.”

Uyoh, however, said that the lack of steady power supply in some parts of the country was a major challenge for business outfits to produce maximally. (NAN

