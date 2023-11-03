No unity, no take-off of new LCDAs in Ondo, Akeredolu tells stakeholders

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Apparently dissatisfied with pockets of acrimony that greeted the creation of new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has emphasized that unity was the only prerequisite for its smooth take-off.

The Governor placed this condition on stakeholders as he embarked on a tour of the Northern Senatorial District of the State to inspect facilities on ground for the take-off of the newly-created LCDAs as well as assess the level of preparedness of stakeholders.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, led a team on an inspection of newly-created LCDAs in the Northern Senatorial District.

Akeredolu said his intention of creating the LCDAs was not to put division among the people, but to bring government closer to them and make the state develop faster through Local Government administration.

He described unity among the communities making up the LCDAs as prerequisite for its take-off, as the government will not tolerate any turbulence arising from creation of LCDAs.

According to him, no meaningful development can take place if stakeholders do not put aside selfish interests and come together in the interest of their communities.

The Governor said in response to the yearnings, agitations and aspirations of his people, he had to take the bull by the horn to ensure that the newly-created LCDAs see the light of the day.

He added that the Bill that created the LCDAs had been passed into law, accented to and sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for implementation.

The Governor said if stakeholders were ready and willing to do the needful, the LCDAs could take off in the next few days.

While seeking the continued support and collaboration of stakeholders, the Governor thanked them for their prayers and for standing by him when it seemed all hopes were lost.

He reiterated his commitment to the continued provision of amenities and infrastructure to make life better for the people.

Akeredolu sought the cooperation of all stakeholders in tackling insecurity in the state and making it a safe haven for all and sundry.

At Oredegbe and Arigidi/Erusu LCDAs, there was disagreement on the location provided for permanent sites and name of the LCDAs; the Governor, apart from listening to all arguments on the merit and demerits of the locations, visited the sites for an on-the-spot assessment .

He then promised to invite different interest groups to a meeting with the view to resolving amicably, areas of differences.

All monarchs and opinion leaders that responded were all thankful and full of praise for the Governor who they described as “Talk and Do”.

According to them, the agitation for Local Governments of their own dates back to between 30 and 73 years ago.

They added that successive administrations had promised to create it but lacked the will to do so until Arakunrin Akeredolu made their dreams come true.

The Obas, Regents and Opinion Leaders are; The Elemure of Emure Ile, Oba Simeon Adedubaje Adeyefa; Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo Ojomo, the Ojomoluda of Ijebu, Prince Olatunbosun Agaun of Ipele, Alhaji Razak Apalowo, the Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, Osunla of Erusu, Oba Sunday Mogaji, Representative of the Akala of Ikaram, Comrade Momodu Braimoh; Oba Samuel Ayodele, the Oluwade of Akunnu; Hon. Benjamin Idowu of Ilelabo and the Alale of Akungba, Oba Isaac Adeyeye, the Olumoru of Imoru, Oba Rotimi Obamuwagun and the Onidogun of Idogun, Oba Ekundayo Bakare.

LCDAs visited in the Northern Senatorial District include: Owo Northwest, Owo South, Owo Northeast, Owo East, Irun/Ogbagi, Arigidi/Erusu, Isowopo, Ilelabo, Akoko South-South, Oredegbe and Ireakari.

On Governor’s entourage are: Commissioner on the Board of Local Government Service Commission and NULGE President, Engr. Bola Taiwo; Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) of the six Parent Local Government in the Northern Senatorial District, Director Local Government Affairs, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Festus Asonja; his Deputy, Mr. Adewale Alonge and a host of other Directors from the Local Government Service among others.

