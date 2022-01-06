No to State Police -Buhari

SUNDAY ODE, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday said no to the state police, pointing out thate the states cannot shoulder the responsibilities of the state police and that it is not solution to insecurity.

Buhari made this declaration in an exclusive interview aired by Channels Television on Wednesday evening also said the Cninrese loans have come to stay.

Asked about his view in an interview in May 2018 about governors’ demand for state police, he said: “I want the Nigerian Constitution to be consulted first and see what it says. If it says they should be allowed, then they should be allowed but don’t forget, how many times did we have to release money to states in the name of bailouts to enable them pay salaries?

“How many states are able to pay their workers in time? And you add the police to them? People should look at this matter very well.”

Speaking further on why he was not convinced about the idea, President Buhari added: “No, I am not convinced. We should have solved the current insecurity in the North-east and South-south by now. Can the states be able to shoulder the burden of the police?

“You cannot just give someone guns and ammunition, train him and refuse to pay him, you know what will eventually happen.”

On loans , the President stated that the poor state of infrastructure in the country is the reason his administration cannot afford to turn down Chinese loans as being advocated.

Explaining that the loans have become a necessity, the President categorically stated that “anybody that can help us fix our roads, rails and power is welcome. The Chinese are welcome.”

Answering further questions on the economy and the high rate of unemployment in the country, he said there is no option to boosting the economy than to return to agriculture, adding that bandits and other criminal elements who have been hampering that initiative were being cleared off the way.

“We have to ensure that people have access to their farms,” he said.

Buhari, however, rejected the notion of state police as the solution to the nation’s mounting security problems, referencing the relationship between states and their local governments, which he suggested may not be at a good level, as a potential threat that will undermine the intiative.

His remark came amid the push from certain quarters in the country to decentralize policing, which has already led to the setting up of regional security outfits by some state governments.

Responding to a question on the issue, President Buhari retorted: “State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local government and the governors. Are the third tiers of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the Governor.”

The president, therefore, advocated a bigger role for traditional rulers in bringing peace to communities as according to him, the royal fathers know who is who in their localities.

Buhari dwelt on reports of farmers/herders clashes in the country and wondered why there should be such occurrences among people that he observed used to coexist peacefully.

He said: “For example, there were two governors that came to see me about problems – Oyo state and one other state – because the herders were in their forests but the animals were going into the neighbouring farms, and eating the crops; I said, as far as I know, the farmers and herders have been co-existing in Nigeria for generations.

“Let them go and ask the local leadership what has gone wrong, why the break in communication between the local leadership and the herders.”

Speaking on the traditional rulers, he added: “The role of traditional rulers must not be undermined, because in their areas they know who is who, even by families, not to even talk of individuals.

“So, we have to revert to that system for us to have effective security in the localities.”

The president had previously expressed his reservations about the idea of state police.

On his confidence that the 2022 budget would be successfully implemented, President Buhari said with members of his All Progressives Congress, APC, dominating and presiding over the two Chambers of the National Assembly, he is sure the budget will not suffer any set back in terms of implementation.

“I consider myself luck that my party is leading in the two houses,” he said.

Answering questions on whether he would sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill if his observations are addressed, the president said his concern is to ensure that Nigerians are given options of free choice.

“I don’t support direct primary. I want people to have a choice,” advocating that besides direct and indirect primaries, there should also be an opportunity for consensus.

“All I insist is that there has to be options”, he added.

On the demand for the release of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu who is facing trial on allegations of treasonable acts, the president said:

“If there are any instructions I don’t want to interfere with, it’s the judiciary. Kanu’s case is with the judiciary. We are giving him an opportunity to defend himself, not to be abusing us from Europe. Let him account for what he has been doing.”

Also, the Federal Government on Wednesday released the Official Gazette on proscription of banditry in Nigeria.

The gazette was titled Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021 on Page A507 -510.

It is dated November 29th, 2021 with No. 212 Vol.108.

The Gazette followed the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja which on November 25, 2021 declared the activities of bandits as acts of terrorism.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that the activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups constitute acts of terrorism and illegality.

The Judge also proscribed the activities of the bandits’ groups in any part of Nigeria, “either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called.”

Delivering ruling, the court specifically declared the activities of the “Yan Bindiga group” and the “Yan Ta’adda group” and other similar groups in any part of the country, especially in the North-West and the North-Central as “acts of terrorism and illegality.”

The court proscribed the activities of the group as well as other similar groups in any part of Nigeria, “either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called”.

The judge also made an order restraining “any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever, in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the Yan Bindiga group and the Yan Ta’adda group under any other name or platform however called or described”.

Justice Taiwo then directed the Federal Government to publish the proscription order in the official gazette and two national dailies

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar, had filed an ex-parte application seeking to proscribe the activities of bandits waging war against Nigerians.

In its supporting affidavits, the Federal Government said security reports have confirmed that the bandit groups were responsible for the killings, abductions, rapes, kidnappings and related acts of criminality in the North-East, North-Central and other parts of the country.

The Federal Government said that the group is responsible for the growing cases of “banditry, incessant kidnappings for ransom, kidnapping for marriage, mass abductions of school children and other citizens, cattle rustling and enslavement.”

The government also said the group is responsible for imprisonment, severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, other forms of sexual violence, attacks and killings in communities and commuters and wanton destruction of lives and properties in Nigeria, particularly in the North-West and North-Central states in Nigeria.

“The activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda groups and other similar groups constitute acts of terrorism that can lead to a breakdown of public order and safety and is a threat to national security and the corporate existence of Nigeria,” it added.

In another development, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has condemned in strong terms, the sudden withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the Correctional Centers across the state.

Akeredolu, who raised the alarm on Wednesday, was said to have received a full briefing of the situation from the Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, as he expressed worries that the action could encourage jail break.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from correctional centers which belong to the Federal Government.

“Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the correctional centers in the state have all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Centers belong to the Federal Government.

“The Governor was more bothered about the overflow effect of the soldiers withdrawal on the security situation in the state. More so that such action could easily encourage jail breaks across the state.

“It is, however, pertinent to alert members of the public and the Federal Government of this unwholesome situation. Findings into the remote cause of this action has only revealed that it was an order from above without corresponding details.

“The situation, notwithstanding, proactive efforts have been made to secure these centers so as not to allow premeditated jail breaks as whoever gave order to withdraw those soldiers was in the process of encouraging such.” the statement added.

Governor Akeredolu has met with other security heads in the state, particularly the Police and charged them to take over their responsibility of internal security in the state.

“While we believe that the Federal Government has a duty to protect the prisons, we are more concerned about the security of our people across the state. A jail break will not only threaten the peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying in the state, it will pose serious danger to our people.

“Governor Akeredolu has met with the security heads and the Police has since last night taken up their responsibility of internal security by deploying armed Police officers to these correctional centers.

“Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) whose main assignment is to secure Federal Government facilities, has also deployed armed officers to the correctional facilities.

“Governor Akeredolu has also directed the deployment of men of the State Security Network (Amotekun) to complement the Police and the NSCDC. This is to ensure that any premeditated action is tamed and resisted with commensurate force,” the statement added.