No Sit-At-Home In Biafra Land On January 19th , 20th – IPOB Warns

Phil Okose Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, weekend warned that there would not be any sit-at-home on 19th and 20th January 2022 but only on 18th that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would appear in court.

The IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, sounded the note of warning while reacting to speculation making the round that there will be sit-at-home on 19th and 20th January this year.

Hear him, “following our Leader’s upcoming court proceedings on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2022, next week, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be only sit -at- home on 18th of January, and not 19th and 20th of January”.

“In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our Leader, the entire Biafra land will be on lock down only on January 18 for obvious reasons”.

Biafrans should understand that 19th January is the judgment day in the suit by our Leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day.”

“Again, we don’t want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of Biafra are free to go about their businesses without molestations on 19th and 20th January. Anybody found enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home on 17th, 19th and 20th is a criminal and must be treated as such, IPOB leadership has given order and that order is signed.”

“Everybody must be careful because this wave that is coming will consume many and every principal of IPOB, mostly the coordinators must know that it will bounce on their heads if they don’t checkmate the activities of members and call them to order. IPOB is not village or social club where everybody will behave untoward to people like cultists”.

“It is on the table and to the knowledge of IPOB leadership how some principal officers were encouraging evils in IPOB without minding the repercussions and consequences but we want to make categorically known to them that it will come back to him or her that encouraged evil against his or her fellow human beings”

“For clarity sake, we reiterate that there will be no sit-at-home on January 19th and 20th. Nobody is expected to interfere with either human or vehicular movements in those days under any guise. Any detractor or agent of darkness caught obstructing people s activities in Biafra land on January 19th and 20th in the name of enforcing sit-at-home will regret his or her actions.”

“We realise that some unscrupulous and traitors are trying to create confusion about these days and dishing false information and propaganda trying to create confusion in Biafra land. IPOB never declared sit at home on 19th and 20th of January 2022. Therefore, we want all Biafrans to go to their normal business on these days without fear.

Anybody issuing order for sit at home on 19th and 20th of January is not a member of IPOB. Such persons are working against the interest of our leader and the entire struggle for independence. They should be disregarded.”

“For the umpteenth time, IPOB is under one Central command and Control , and doesn’t have parallel or factional leadership. The Directorate of State (DOS) under the command of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is in charge of the global movement of IPOB.

Anybody who is not loyal to DOS is an impostor and should be disregarded.”

“We expect our people everywhere to adhere to this directive and refuse to be misled by sacked members of IPOB in Europe and America. IPOB remains unshakeable, built and rooted on the rock and will remain so until the freedom for Biafra is fully achieved”, he posited. END.