No serving commissioner defected to APC in Sokoto –Information Commissioner

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has witnessed mass turn out of underaged children brandishing lethal weapons which included matchets, daggers, pebbles among others during its presidential campaign rally in Sokoto today.

Addressing the Press, the Honourable Commissioner of Information and Orientation who is also serving as the Spokesman of the Sokoto State PDP Campaign Council, Akibu Dalhatu stated that the rumous which had been peddled by some internet publications specifically, The Daily Post that eleven Sokoto state Commissioners had decamped from PDP to APC, was nothing but a political daydreaming and absurd claims just to settle political scores and cheap propaganda.

To put the record straight, no serving Commissioner under the Governorship of Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto, Director General, PDP Presidential Campaign Council has any intention to decamp to the embattled APC whose many stalwarts have since parted ways with their party and are now campaigning vigorously for the landslide success of the PDP.

Akibu added that the PDP is a very united and a strong family which by the grace of Allah would continue to remain so, now, during and after the 2023 elections.

On what the people witnessed early morning today in Sokoto where juveniles were seen carrying dangerous arms, Hon. Akibu Dalhatu linked that to be a treat to the political peace and stability of Sokoto state.

The Commissioner enjoined the law enforcement agents to do their duties by ensuring that they prevent any breakdown of law and order. He also call on all responsible people to call to order their wards and children to be orderly and peaceful and pray for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming Nigeria’s general elections.

The PDP Campaign Council Spokesman commended businessmen and women for their foresight and good decision in closing their shops and warehouses to prevent the APC miscreants from stealing and vandalizing their wares.