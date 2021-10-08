No plan to bring back SARS says IGP.

*Trending news to the contrary absolutely false.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Force NPF has dismissed as false news report making the rounds online and offline suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the re-establishment of the defunct Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Force Spokesman CP Frank Mba in a statement issued on Thursday said his boss categorially emphasize that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS.

“SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever”. the statement reads.

The IGP noted that the Force has since reorganized its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS.

Currently, the leadership of the Force is focused on efforts at deepening reforms within the Police and bequeathing Nigerans a Police Force that will be more effective, efficient, technology-driven, humane and Rule of Law-compliant.

The IGP therefore calls on members of the public to disregard the fake news reports on the disbanded SARS.