Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.champion@gmail.com

NNPC

No plan to bring back SARS says IGP.

News
By Editor
IGP Alkali Baba
0 33

 

*Trending news to the contrary absolutely false.

 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja.

 

 

The Nigeria Police Force NPF has dismissed as false news report making the rounds online and offline suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the re-establishment of the defunct Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS).

 

The Force Spokesman CP Frank Mba in a statement issued on Thursday said his boss categorially emphasize that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS.

 

“SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever”. the statement reads.

 

The IGP noted that the Force has since reorganized its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS.

 

Currently, the leadership of the Force is focused on efforts at deepening reforms within the Police and bequeathing Nigerans a Police Force that will be more effective, efficient, technology-driven, humane and Rule of Law-compliant.

 

The IGP therefore calls on members of the public to disregard the fake news reports on the disbanded SARS.

Continue Reading
Editor 977 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

10 persons injured, houses razed as hoodlums attack  Ebonyi…

12,000 Rice Farmers in Abuja, Kaduna to Benefit from WOFAN,…

Makinde mourns Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland

Imo  communities reject  180 Million Dollar Agric Project,…

1 of 272

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More