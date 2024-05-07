No plan for foreign military base establishment –FG

The Federal Government has said it has not received any proposal for the establishment of a foreign military base in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, described an alarm raised in some quarters on the purported plan was “baseless and unfounded”.

The Minister said this just as the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) opposed the relocation of United States and French military bases to Nigeria, warning of the dangers of compromising the country’s sovereignty and security.

The Minister stated: “The Federal Government is aware of false alarms being raised in some quarters alleging discussions between the Federal Government of Nigeria, and some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in the country.

“We urge the general public to totally disregard this falsehood. The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country.

“We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria”, Idris said.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges in the country.

“President Bola Tinubu remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

In its reaction, in a statement on Monday, rejecting US, France military bases in Nigeria, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the PRP, cautioned the Nigerian government against entering into any agreements that would lead to the establishment of foreign military bases on Nigerian soil warning that “The presence of foreign military bases on Nigerian soil may lead to a gradual erosion of our national sovereignty”.

According to the PRP, the relocation of these military bases could expose Nigeria to new security threats, including unintended consequences and resentment from local communities.

“These foreign troops may not fully understand the complex and dynamic nature of the security landscape in Nigeria, which could lead to unintended consequences”, the party said.

The PRP also expressed concerns about the economic implications of hosting foreign military bases, including the strain on Nigeria’s limited resources and the potential for increased dependency on foreign aid.

“The costs associated with accommodating these troops, maintaining infrastructure, and addressing potential security issues could strain our already limited resources,” Comrade Ishaq said.

The PRP warned that the relocation of American and French military bases to Nigeria could potentially strain relations with other African countries, leading to diplomatic tensions and regional instability.

“Such a move might be perceived as an act of aggression or a power play, leading to diplomatic tensions and regional instability,” the party said.

The PRP emphasized the need for Nigeria to prioritize its internal security needs and strengthen its defense capabilities, rather than relying on foreign powers.

“We believe that such a decision would pose significant risks to our national sovereignty, security, environment, and economy,” Comrade Ishaq said.

The PRP advised the government to reject any proposals for the relocation of foreign military bases to Nigeria, and instead prioritize diplomacy, regional cooperation, and sustainable development.

“We call on the Nigerian government to outrightly reject such proposals for our national interest,” the party said.

Meanwhile, gunmen launched fresh attacks in Southern Kaduna, killed six persons

Suspected terrorists on Sunday killed at least six people and injured eight others in an attack on Ambe community in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source disclosed that those injured had been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, could not be reached for comments at the time of filing the report.

But, Daniel Amos, a member of the House of Representatives representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal constituency, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Kaduna State.

The lawmaker expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and called on security agencies to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Amos said: “I am saddened by the news of the late night attack on the peaceful Ambe community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“According to reports reaching me, the brutal attack by suspected bandits claimed the lives of six innocent people, while eight others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act, which is another attempt to destabilize the peace and security in my constituency and our dear state.

“It is unacceptable that our people cannot live in peace without fear of being attacked by these criminal elements.”

He appealed to residents of Sanga Council area to remain calm and peaceful, “as we work towards finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the area”.

He said: “We must continue to promote peaceful coexistence among our diverse communities, irrespective of our differences. I also call on the security agencies to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators of this evil act and bring them to justice.

“The safety of our people must remain a top priority. We cannot allow the criminals to continue to operate with impunity.

“As your representative in the National Assembly, I assure you that I will continue to do my best to attract development to our constituency while working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of our people.”

Amos expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the Arak chiefdom, Sanga LGA and the Kaduna State government, just as he prayed for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.

