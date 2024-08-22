No place for non-computer literate in civil service –Walson-Jack

Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), has said there was no place for those who are not computer literate in the nation’s civil service.

Walson-Jack stated this on Monday in Abuja, while supervising Confirmatory Promotional Examination (COMPRO), conducted for public servants in 45 centres nationwide.

She tasked public servants to acquire computer knowledge, so as to fit for the new civil service operations.

“For public servants to be relevant in today’s civil service under the digitisation programme, you must be computer literate,’’ she said.

Walson-Jack disclosed that the Federal Government is transforming the service to meet global standards adding that civil servants who are yet to have knowledge of computer must do so.

Represented by Mr Raymond Omachi, Permanent Secretary Common Services Office, in office of the HOCSF, Walson-Jack said the examination was conducted for 12, 444 candidates nationwide.

She said the examination, conducted in collaboration with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), was written by newly appointed officers across public service including para-military.

Walson-Jack said the reason behind the initiative was to make the exercise transparent.

“From what we have seen, I think the process is seamless, I have been told that everything is going on well’’, she said.

She thanked JAMB for the seamless exercise.

Mrs Funmilola B-Usman, Acting Director Information Technology Services JAMB, who represented the board, described the initiative as a “great one’’.

She expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the candidates at the examination halls.

“It is a great and surprising that the candidates are actually in tune with the system.

“Their attitude and posture portrayed that they are very ready for the exercise and that’s exactly what we are seeing now‘’, she said.

