No new govt can perform wonders with a bad tax regime–Group.             

.Urges NASS to quickly pass tax bill

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Association of Concerned Citizens of Nigeria on Revenue and Economy has called on both chambers of the National Assembly-Senate and House of Representatives to quickly pass the National Inspector-General Tax Crimes Commission which scaled second reading for passage into law for birth of a new tax regime in Nigeria.

The group made the call at a press conference at the House Press Corps wherein the group canvassed for a more transparent and efficient tax administration through the Commission

President of the Association Orji Philip Orji said that as Nigeria approaches the 2023 general election to elect new leaders at all government levels, no new government can perform wonders with a bad and corruption infested tax regime.

According to him, our nation’s economic challenges are not insurmountable but only requires that as a people, we fashion technological tools to tackle issues of taxation of the citizens, companies and multi-national companies in Nigeria.

He pointed out that the nation’s loss in terms of tax revenue is running over hundreds of trillion of Naira adding that the country has both the advantages of both Market size and untapped areas as its tax base.

He said that the current tax administration under the Federal Inland Revenue service FIRS is inefficient and incapable of addressing revenue shortfalls in government leading to budget deficits in annual budgets.

“Tax transparency is a debated issue globally. I thank the Senate and the House of Representatives for Passing the tax bill into second reading. No one wants to pay tax but no nation can exist without taxation.The primary owners of tax revenue is the community and the parliament”, he noted.

The group which cited examples from the United States tax revenue of over $2 trillion from individual income taxes in 2021 also said that the use of the report of the office of Auditor-General of the Federation to enforce tax compliance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies MFAs is faulty as they hardly give current taxable information.

The group added that the enactment of the bill into law in the current 9th National Assembly will douse the distrust Nigerians have about the government.

Upon establishment, the Commission ‘ll be an Ombudsman with top officials who will work to ensure that Nigeria not only recover from its economic challenges but would ultimately reclaim it’s pride of place as the giant of Africa.