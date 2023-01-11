No more police harassment if elected President-Obi

By Phil Okose, Oniitsha

The Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, said during a political rally held at Dennis Memorial Grammar School, DMGS, Onitsha, Anambra State, Tuesday, that there would no longer be police harassment if he became the President of Nigeria.

He condemned the uncivilized way through which the police force relate with the general public adding that they should be reoriented for the betterment of Nigerians.

“There will be no more police harassment .They will be educated to know how to love fellow human beings and become good citizens. They are our friends,” he affirmed.

On agitation by those seeking for separatism he said that talks would be held with them for the unity of Nigeria adding that it is only when they refuse to abide by the government resolve towards ending their agitation that government would show them the stuff it is made of.

“We will discuss with them and if they refuse we will tell them that we have government. In Nigeria today nobody is save, no job, families are suffering, people are begging to eat, we will rescue and save Nigeria”, Obi stated.

Also speaking, Obi’s vice, Datti Ahmed, said that nothing would stop Obi from becoming the next President to better the lives of Nigerians.

“With Obi we will stop killings, banditary, agitation, among others, for the good of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation,”.

“It is the turn of Southeast to produce the next President and we thank the people of the zone for bringing out Obi to be the next President . A leader like Obi must be elected. I believe in justice and fairness and that is why I am with Obi,” he stated.