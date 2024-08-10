No Kobo of Abia resources will be stolen under my watch – Gov. Otti

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has vowed that no Kobo from the resources of Abia state will be stolen under his administration.

Governor Otti stated this at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Eastern Nigeria Union Conference Headquarters, Ayaba Umueze, Aba while declaring open the 4th Pastors’ Kids Association Convention 2024 with the theme, “Advancing The Gospel In A Digital Era”.

The Governor emphasised that corruption and stealing is forbidden in his government. He challenged all to live by example in their little corners.

“In our administration, corruption and stealing are forbidden. So, when you see or hear people making noise in the media, it’s because they are unable to continue to feed fat on resources that belong to all of us and i can assure you that under my watch, not even one kobo of Abia resources will be stolen”. Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti urged the Pastors children to remember the sacrifices their parents made and stand firm any time they are confronted with challenges.

“I challenge all of you in your own little corner, lead by example and don’t also worry if people criticize you”.

The State Chief Executive who described the theme of the event as apt, called on the congregants to extend the discussions to how to resist the attraction of artificial intelligence, robotics and other digital innovations that give impetus that man does not need God. He said that there is need to explain to people that God gave man limitless wisdom.

“So, I’m calling on all of us to extend this discussion on how to repeal and resist that attraction to digital technology that gives impetus to the belief that man doesn’t need God because that wisdom to create was already given by God” Gov. Otti stressed.

In his speech, the President, Eastern Nigerian Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Bassey Udoh stressed the need for total membership involvement in advancing the gospel of Christ through digital media.

Pastor Udoh who underscored that digital evangelism is effective in reaching a larger number of people, urged Christians to utilize all social media platforms to advance the gospel of Christ.

“With the social media, you can reach anybody, anytime. Anywhere, anyhow and with that, nobody will be left out”.

“When we do this, we would have fulfilled the Bible’s mandate.” Pastor Udoh stressed.

In his address, the President, Pastors’ Kids Association of the Eastern Union Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Justice L.T.C Eruba noted that God has been blessing the offspring of those who served him diligently, noting that Governor Otti, who is a Pastor’s son, today is the only Adventist pastor’s son all over the world that is a sitting Governor.

He said that the Governor is doing great in infrastructure, financial discipline and other areas of governance in the State and prayed God to continue to guide him.

The event attracted members of the State House of Assembly, Chief of staff to the Governor among other government functionaries.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng