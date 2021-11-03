No indiscriminate firing, burning of houses in Enugu community raid -Army

The Nigerian Army says there was no incident of indiscriminate firing or unprovoked burning of houses during troops of Joint Security Team raid in Mgbowo community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Abdullahi urged members to disregard the concocted and manipulated trending videos in circulation on the raid as falsehood, adding that such propaganda materials intended to mislead the public.

According to him, the Nigerian Army shall continue to support other security agencies in line with its constitutional mandate in a professional manner and any act of unprofessional conduct among our troops will not be tolerated.

“Troops of Joint Security Team raided a suspected proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) hideout, located in Mgbowo community in Awgu Local Government Area on Nov. 1.

“During the night operation, two ring leaders of IPOB/ ESN were arrested. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency.

“It should be noted that, contrary to IPOB/ESN propaganda video, there was no incident of indiscriminate firing or unprovoked burning of houses during the raid.

“The joint operation in Agwu was conducted in the night and there was no destruction of any private property involved.

“The trending videos in circulation claiming to represent the aftermath of the night operation is not portraying the Agwu operation.

“It is meant to whip up sentiment and incite the public against the Army.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the video is ongoing to ascertain when and where it was shot and those involved,” Abdullahi said.