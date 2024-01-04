No immediate plan to increase fuel prices –NNPCL

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. assures the public that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

This was stated in a stamentem signed by Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd. and made available to Daily Champion

NNPC Ltd. urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country.

.As Seplat Energy announces ANOH gas plant mechanical completion

.Milestone achieved without single recordable lost time incident

However, Seplat Energy Plc a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that the ANOH gas plant installation works reached mechanical completion on 29th December 2023, in line with the revised timetable.

This milestone has been achieved without a single recordable Lost Time Incident (LTI) across 11 million man hours, a testament to the focus of the whole team on safe and secure operations.

The ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC), an incorporated joint venture between Seplat Energy and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) Ltd, is delivering the ANOH gas plant with Phase One processing capacity of 300mmscfd. Upon commencement of operations, the plant will deliver dry gas, condensate, and LPG to customers. It is envisaged that AGPC will sell the gas and LPG domestically, and the condensates to the international market.

The other key steps to first gas, as outlined in the Company’s Interim Results announcement, were the drilling and hook-up of the Upstream wells and completion of essential third-party infrastructure: the OB3 pipeline river crossing and Spur Line connecting OB3 to the gas plant.

Completion of the third well (ASSN-05) was previously announced and the fourth and final well (ASSN-06) planned ahead of first gas has also now been completed by the upstream unit operator, SPDC.

We now look forward to the completion of the necessary plant pre-commissioning activities and essential third-party infrastructure which will enable commissioning of the gas plant and commencement of operations. Our previously communicated guidance for first gas is unchanged.

Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, said:

“ANOH is an important strategic project for Seplat, it will roughly double our gas production, and we are focused on the path to first gas.

“Once completed, ANOH will provide two income streams for Seplat: wet gas sales from OML 53 to the gas plant and dividends from the joint venture ANOH Gas Processing Company, which will operate the plant.

“ANOH’s gas will further reduce Seplat’s and Nigeria’s carbon intensity and increase energy supplied to the Nigerian domestic market.”