No going back on withdrawal of MOPOL from VIPs –Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared that no going back in its plans to withdraw Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel from certain important personalities.

The Force spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi on Monday there is no reversal of the PMF reform policy and the decision of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, to withdraw PMF personnel from VIPs.

Adejobi said: “The Force wishes to clarify that the decision to withdraw the PMF personnel from escort and guard duties stands firm, and there will be no going back on this critical policy change.

“The withdrawal process has already commenced with a comprehensive report, which has been submitted by the constituted committee assigned to oversee the seamless implementation of this directive; and the IGP has activated the mobilization process for the establishment of the Police Quick Intervention Squad which precedes the withdrawal policy.”

The Force spokesman stated that the decision to withdraw Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP duties is part of ongoing efforts to optimize the allocation of resources and enhance the efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force in its core mandate of safeguarding the lives and properties of all citizens.

“While poised to ensure a smooth transition, the Nigeria Police Force is committed to providing adequate security arrangements for VIPs who are entitled to such protection,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adejobi stated that the Force will carefully consider the provisions of Sections 23 to 25 of the Police Act 2020, in recruiting more supernumerary officers, to handle VIP security responsibilities.

“No VIP or critical infrastructure will be left unprotected as a result of the new policy,” he said.

According to him, the IGP remains resolute in his pursuit of reforms and initiatives that will enhance the professionalism and public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The decision to withdraw Police Mobile Force personnel from VIPs is driven by the need to create a more robust, efficient, and people-centered police force that caters to the security needs of all citizens equally.

“The IGP, therefore, urges the public and all stakeholders to support and cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force during this transition period to strengthen the security apparatus and create a safer environment for everyone to thrive,” he said.