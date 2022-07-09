No DSS personnel escaped from Kuje prison-Spokesman

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The the Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed report credited to an online Vanguard newspaper report on 6th July, 2022 captioned: Kuje Prison Attack: One Suspect Reportedly Caught After Hot Chase by Gallant Officers.

The Service said report alleged that one of the escaping inmates who “claimed to be a DSS personnel was apprehended by NCS operatives near Kwali after a chase.” The report further stated that the so called DSS operative also claimed to be “carrying out a special mission in the forest”.

The Secret Service in a statement issued by its Spokesman Dr. Peter Afunanya said it wishes to state that none of its personnel was involved in the escape episode. In fact, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent. The Vanguard report is not factual and therefore misleading.

The release therefore urges the general public is advised to disregard the report as false information.

