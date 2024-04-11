No cause for alarm on next Olubadan, Makinde assures

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that there is no cause for alarm over the selection of the next Olubadan, warning individuals peddling divisive tendencies over the matter to desist from such acts.

The governor maintained that the due process on the matter includes the nomination of the next Olubadan by the Olubadan-in-Council and the forwarding of the same to his office, which is yet to be done.

Governor Makinde said this on Wednesday, when the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal, led Muslim Government Representatives and other Muslim functionaries on a courtesy visit to his Ikolaba residence, shortly after praying at the Eid Praying Ground, Agodi, Ibadan.

He added that once the Ibadan Chieftaincy System runs its full course, the government will take the necessary decision in the best interest of Ibadanland and Oyo State.

He said: “Some people have kept talking about the Ibadan Chieftaincy System, saying it has got issues and all of that.

“But I said the Obas-in-Council are yet to make their nomination. When they make it, it will come to me and I will either say yes or no. But that has not happened. So, why are people focusing on things that are capable of dividing us?

“Those whose stock in trade is to keep looking for what to divide us should look for something else to do. They should rather focus on things that will unite us.”

Governor Makinde congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the thirty days Ramadan fast, appreciating them for their support and for the peace and harmony being enjoyed in the state.

Noting that the new Oyo state has been renowned for peace, unity and harmony, the governor admonished individuals bent on dividing the state with religion to take their trade elsewhere.

He equally charged the people of the state to imbibe discipline as one of the lessons learnt in the month of Ramadan.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to greet our Muslim brothers and sisters and to wish all of us a happy Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

“One of the lessons of Ramadan is discipline, because for these last 30 days, we disciplined our bodies. Though the body was seeking nutrients and food, we said no for the duration of the fasting. So, it is a lesson we have to imbibe in our daily life.

“We should also use this experience to settle our differences with people around us. We are all together and united now, as it is a new Oyo State where everybody is coming on board.

Also speaking on the forthcoming local government election in the state, slated for April 27th, 2024, Governor Makinde charged the electorate to go out en masse and vote for their leaders at the grassroots level.

Governor Makinde maintained that the April 27 election would make it the second time his government is conducting the local government elections in less than five years, whereas the previous administration in the state did not conduct local government elections for seven years out of its eight-year tenure.

He said: “For the forthcoming local government election, our people should come out and vote. It is less than three weeks away.

“And for those trying to look for negative narratives, they did not conduct local government election for seven years out of the eight years their party spent in office. But we have done one and we are doing another one.

“We are not allowing any gap. It was planned and we funded it, because we want to show that that level of governance is as serious as other levels.”

Earlier in his message, the Deputy Governor, who spoke on behalf of the Muslim delegation, appreciated Governor Makinde for his uncommon leadership, saying his ascension to the office of Governor as ordained by God.

He equally thanked the governor for engendering religious harmony in the state.

Special prayer was offered by Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, Sheik Hashim Atere, for the governor and the entire people of the state.

Muslim functionaries in attendance included a former Deputy Governor of the state and National Deputy Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi; Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Muhammed Fadeyi.

Others were Local Government Chairmen from Ibadanland, State PDP leaders and other government functionaries, among others.