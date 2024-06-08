NNPP’s Vice Presidential candidate, Bishop Idahosa appoints Vice Chancellor of Weldious University, Cotonou

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Bishop (Dr.) Isaac Idahosa has been appointed the Vice Chancellor of Weldios University, Cotonou in the Republic of Benin.

Idahosa who is the General Overseer of God First Ministry, Lagos State, Nigeria, was the running mate to the Presidential Candidate of the NNPP, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the last general election.

He has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the school whose academic focus is to give its students access to cutting-edge technology and resources, including libraries, and computer centers.

Founded in January 2012 by Dr. Salomon D Guidi, the universally renowned institution became established and accredited as Heim- Weldios University in 2014.

The formal investiture ceremonies are set to take place Hilton Gardens Hotel in the Namibian capital, Windhoek on the 5th of July this year and the series of event is expected to take the form of a three day symposium.

Commenting on the development, Idahosa who attributed the development to ‘favour of God’ promised not to take it for granted, adding that the management and the owners of the top rate university has demonstrated their confidence in him.

“I am elated and I give thanks to God for this wonderful opportunity to serve God and mankind. To me, this is an extension of my ministry and I am cognizance of the responsibilities and the burden reposed in me. I also commend my boss, a dependable leader and leader of the downtrodden, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for his confidence and trust in my personality.

“I will never in anyway take it for granted considering the fact that so much is expected from me by stakeholders of the great institutions who are looking up to me,” he said.

Idahosa further added that he would build on the foundation laid by past leaders of the school just as he also maintained that the developmental blueprint that he has put together for taking the school to greater height is properly implemented.

“Since my announcement, I have been putting my thoughts together in a workable blueprint which I believe will further take the school beyond its current threshold. I am looking at the possibility of making Weldios University not only the best in the continent of Africa but also ranking amongst some of the best in the world,” he said.

He however promised to ensure that all relevant stakeholders in the system are carried along in the task of reworking the institution, saying “I intend to commit all and sundry who have one thing or the other to do with the school to becoming valued stakeholders in the project.

“By this, I will ensure that everyone, I mean the Governing Council, the management, the staff members as well as the students are not only kept abreast of happenings and developments, they will also be part of policy formulation and implementation as well.”

