NNPP stands better chance at solving nation’s problem – Yasin Bello

By Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The National Women Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Maryam Yasin Bello has appealed to Nigerians to vote for the party to enable its Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso to restructure the country.

Briefing newsmen after an extensive campaign tour of the southwest and parts of the north, Bello stated that Nigerians cannot afford to allow the All Progressives Congress to remain in office after inflicting the country and the people with so much suffering and poverty in the past seven and half years.

Bello said the best way to come out of the present wretchedness experienced by many families was to vote out the ruling party, which she described as “a collection of corrupt and incompetent leaders.”

The NNPP, she said, has grown so big and Nigerians are willingly aligning with the party throughout the campaign tours of the presidential candidate, adding that the Kwankwasiyya has become a national movement.

“During our nationwide tours, we held town hall meetings where we addressed the people, listened to their complaints and problems and people have seen reasons why they need to change the party in government.”

“The hardship and suffering throughout the country are too much. The sitting government wants to ensure that the people experience so much suffering before it hands over if really it will hand over. We are not sure the APC wants to hand over going by its recent policies, which have inflicted so much suffering on Nigerians and reduced the peoples purchasing power,” Bello stated.

The women leader appealed to Nigerians to remain calm despite the artificial poverty that was imposed on the people by the APC and the government, adding “Nigerians are wiser today and proper change will come with the 2023 general elections. Nobody will deceive the people again. We are ready now to liberate ourselves in this country.”