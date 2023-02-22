Champion Newspapers Limited
NNPP House of Reps candidate dies 4 days to election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) House of Reps candidate for Wudil/Garko federal constituency in Kano State, Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isah, is dead

Isah, died on Monday in Kano after a brief illness.

He was a retired Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) before joining politics.

 

His death was coming barely four days to the national assembly elections holding on February 25.

 

Reacting, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in a condolence message described Isa’s demise as shocking and a huge vacuum that can’t be replaced.

According to Kwankwaso, Isah dedicated his time, wealth, and energy to the success of the party and his immediate community, praying for God Almighty to forgive his shortcomings.

“I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for the Wudil/Garko constituency.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peace.

 

“My condolence to his family, friends, and the NNPP Kano Chapter,” he said

 

The late Isah has since been buried in Kano according to Islamic rites.

