NNPP chieftain tasks newly-elected officials on party’s cohesion, development

.Felicitates Odeyemi, Olagookun as Chairman, Forum of NNPP state chairmen nationwide, S’ West states

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has charged newly elected party officials in the country to use their new responsibility to advance the peace, unity and socioeconomic development of the party and its members nationwide.

Ajadi, a shrewd business mogul gave the charge on Monday while congratulating the Chairman of the party in Osun State, Dr Tosin Odeyemi and his Ondo State counterpart, Pastor Peter Olagookun, for their new leadership roles in the party

He asked the newly elected party officials to join hands with other party leaders to engender one united front within the party.

While Odeyemi emerged the Chairman, Forum of NNPP state chairmen nationwide, Olagookun emerged Chairman, Forum of NNPP South West Chairmen during the meeting of the party’s chairmen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja recently.

Ajadi, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State in the 2023 general elections, felicitated with Odeyemi and Olagookun in a statement personally signed by him and made available to journalists on Monday.

The statement said: “I and the entire party leadership and members of the party in Ogun state congratulate Dr Tosin Odeyemi and Pastor Peter Olagookun on their emergence as the Chairman, Forum of NNPP state chairmen in the 36 states and south west geo-political zone respectively. Being called upon by your peers to lead them is a testament to the trust and confidence reposed in two of you by the states party Chairmen.

The Ogun NNPP guber candidate tasked them to use their new responsibility to advance the peace, unity and socioeconomic development of the party and its members nationwide and the south west, and join hands with other party leaders to engender one united front within the party.

He also said: “As chief executives of the party, Chairmen are critical to the overall success of the party and the desire for party that works for all.

“As an important fulcrum in our journey to a more prosperous and united party, moving towards victory in the consequent elections, what the state leadership does or not do matter a lot. I am, therefore, obliged to ask the new leaders to use their new offices to bring about a convergence of vision between the states and national leadership to build virile, strong and formidable structures in all levels of the party.

“It is our prayer that both of you acquit yourselves diligently in discharging the responsibilities bestowed on you through the elections”, Ajadi further said.

