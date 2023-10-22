NNPP Chieftain hails Reps on salary increment for teachers……Says lawmakers on right path

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A top Business man and Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has lauded the move by the House of Representatives to increase Teachers’ salaries, saying the move is a step in the right direction.

Ajadi said the move by the House shows that it is backing the improvement of citizens’ welfare; a move which he said is commendable under the present harsh economy.

It would be recalled that Abubakar Fulata, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on University Education, called for salary increment for primary, secondary and university teachers last Thursday.

The House Committee Chairman said the teachers in the Primary, Secondary and University should be earning N250,000, N500,000 and N1 million, respectively, as monthly remuneration.

Mr. Fulata was speaking at a One-Day National Stakeholders’ Workshop on the Development of a Roadmap for the Nigerian Education Sector (2023-2027) in Abuja.

Fulata said that it was important for Nigerian teachers to be more encouraged by paying them adequately to teach the children.

In reaction to this, Ajadi in a statement on Sunday described the move by the House as a well-thought action, saying teachers should be given their pride of place in the country.

He said without teachers, no other professional bodies would boast of the very brains they are proud of today.

The statement stated: “Teachers are the makers of every prominent person in the World, be you President, Governor, Senators, Reps, Honourable members and other professionals.

“If we don’t undergo tutelage under teachers, we wouldn’t have full wisdom, and education and more importantly we won’t be where we are today as professionals.

“Teachers mould our thinking and behaviours from infants at the primary level, secondary school level and turn us to professionals in various fields at the tertiary level.

“Teachers have been doing a lot in improving lives and I respect all the teachers so much.

“Teachers are the one who educate me to know my right, and to serve my country and contribute to its development as a nation. So the teachers deserve the best and I will give them support and all encouragements they deserve in the discharge of their duties.

“I pray to the Lord Almighty to place me at the number one position in our country and use me to transform Nigeria and the life of our teachers and turn the teaching profession to an enviable one, that is my desire”.

